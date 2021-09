San Diego Burger Company is an award-winning burger restaurant located at the heart of the beautiful Seaport Village in Downtown, San Diego. Seaport Village is a lovely tourist area next to the ocean with lots of entertainment and excitement throughout the year. All of their burgers are made fresh to order with high-quality group beef sirloin steak and fresh, locally sourced ingredients. They also serve chicken, turkey, fish, and veggie burgers as well as the plant-based Impossible Burger. There are also hot dogs available on the menu. They also have gluten-free lettuce wrap options for those with dietary restrictions. These burgers pair perfectly with their locally-sourced draft beers and delicious sides like onion rings and various versions of fries.