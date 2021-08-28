Cancel
Sandpoint, ID

Toxic blue-green algae found at Priest Lake Outlet and Chuck Slough

KXLY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDPOINT, Idaho — Public health advisories have been made for the Priest Lake Outlet and Chuck Slough areas due to toxic blue-green algae blooms. The Panhandle Health District (PHD) and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) have issued these advisories for the Priest Lake Outlet from Outlet Bay Road to the dam, and Chuck Slough west of Sandpoint. They are urging people to use caution when recreating in or near the water.

City
Sandpoint, ID
#Algae Blooms#Green Algae#Priest Lake#Phd
