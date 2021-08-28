Cancel
CTE Center to provide opportunities for students

By Brent Wasenius
thebestmix1055.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA major emphasis for Fremont Public Schools’ $123 million, no tax levy increase bond issue is the Career & Technical Education Center serving high school students. “Career and technical education gives students a focus for the future,” said Todd Hansen, executive director of student services at Metropolitan Community College’s Fremont Area Center and a member of the FPS Board of Education. “This fall we have approximately 388 students participating in CTE and dual credit courses at a greatly reduced rate, saving them and their family money while gaining valuable skill sets.”

