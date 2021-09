In his COVID-19 Briefing on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear referenced the power outage and teamwork shown this weekend to transport all the Twin Lakes patients to OHRH. Beshear stated, “Eventually, the decision was made (that Twin Lakes), ... a part of Owensboro Health, they did an incredible job, that they were going to have to evacuate most of the patients there. We had the Louisville FEMA team on standby to go and help with that. Turns out, they were able to handle it all with what they had which is an incredible testament.”