Rocker sees different vibe surrounding Arizona football

Stevie Rocker has seen plenty of bad football teams come through Tucson in recent memory, but there seems to be a different feeling around head coach Jedd Fisch. “I have seen it turn around from a Tucson local as him buying into the community,” Rocker said. “That is one thing that can get the whole city to come to games all the time. Once he gets the city behind him, he can get it all done. From a football player perspective, we have all bought in to get bigger, stronger, faster, and been better football players on and off the field.”