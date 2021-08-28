Severe Weather Statement issued for Allamakee, Clayton, Winneshiek by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern Iowa...and southwestern Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allamakee; Clayton; Winneshiek A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLAYTON...SOUTHERN ALLAMAKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN WINNESHIEK COUNTIES At 744 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Monona, or 12 miles south of Waukon, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Postville, Monona, McGregor, Marquette, Farmersburg, Hardin, Luana, Castalia, Waterville, Volney, Spook Cave Campground, State Road 76 And County X 16, Giard, Ludlow, Watson, County Roads X 16 And W 48, State Road 51 And County W 48, National, Effigy Mounds and Rossville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH