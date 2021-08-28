Cancel
Sullivan County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 844 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Sullivan County Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

