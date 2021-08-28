Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. For the Wolf River...including Gulfport...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Thursday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Wolf River Above Gulfport. * From late Monday night to Thursday morning. * At 10:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...A combination of surge and rain from Hurricane Ida will cause the river to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest near 13.5 feet early Wednesday morning. This forecast may change based on the track of Ida. Continue to monitor these forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water will be in several homes along the river near the Bells Ferry Road bridge. Bells Ferry Road will be closed within a mile of the bridge as the road will be covered by swift moving river current.