Flood Warning issued for Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bartholomew; Brown; Jackson The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Bartholomew County in central Indiana Eastern Brown County in south central Indiana Northeastern Jackson County in south central Indiana * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 624 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Columbus, Seymour, Nashville, Elizabethtown, Clifford, Jonesville, Waymansville, Spurgeons Corner, Stone Head, Gnaw Bone, Cortland, Azalia, Taylorsville, Story and Elkinsville. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.