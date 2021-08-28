Cancel
Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dona Ana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTY At 645 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Organ, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Talavera, East Mesa, Northeast Las Cruces, Aguirre Springs and Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 154 and 160. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Howell by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Howell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL HOWELL COUNTY At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West Plains, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West Plains HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY COUNTY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Organ and East Mesa. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Organ and East Mesa. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include White Sands Missile Range Headquarters, Organ and East Mesa. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 613 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of West Central Dona Ana County Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Howell, Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 23:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Howell; Oregon A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Howell and southwestern Oregon Counties through 815 PM CDT At 730 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over West Plains, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Plains... Grand Gulf State Park Thayer... South Fork Koshkonong... Brandsville MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HOLT COUNTY At 744 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of O`Neill, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Page and Opportunity. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Otero County in south central New Mexico Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hueco Tanks, McGregor Range Base and Hueco Mountain Estates. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Otero County in south central New Mexico Northeastern El Paso County in western Texas Northwestern Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 157 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hueco Tanks, McGregor Range Base and Hueco Mountain Estates. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Catron, Socorro by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron; Socorro FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN SOCORRO AND EASTERN CATRON COUNTIES At 200 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain have mostly shifted into northwest Sierra County. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain may have fallen within the past hour when the storms were located in the far southwest part of Socorro and extreme southeast Catron counties. Runoff from the heavy rainfall and resultant flash flooding is expected to persist for another hour or so. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Southwestern Socorro and Eastern Catron Counties FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Advisory issued for Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lafourche The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Western Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Houma, Bayou Cane and Gray.
Flood Advisory issued for Terrebonne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Terrebonne The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Western Lafourche Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northeastern Terrebonne Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Houma, Bayou Cane and Gray.
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 1152 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Motorists so be cautious of water ponding on the roads. * Some locations that will experience flooding include La Union. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 1152 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Motorists so be cautious of water ponding on the roads. * Some locations that will experience flooding include La Union. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas * Until 300 PM MDT. * At 1152 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Motorists so be cautious of water ponding on the roads. * Some locations that will experience flooding include La Union. Additional rainfall of up to 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...High risk of rip currents expected. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Erie County. In Ohio, Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula Lakeshore Counties. * WHEN...From midnight EDT tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wind and wave action will cause currents on the lakeshore. Swimmers should not enter the water. Currents can carry swimmers away from shore through a sand bar and along structures extending out into the lake.
Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 352 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Pinecrest, West Miami, University Of Miami, Glenvar Heights, Coral Terrace, Olympia Heights, Westchester and Coral Way Village. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Lafourche, Lower Terrebonne, Upper Lafourche by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lower Lafourche; Lower Terrebonne; Upper Lafourche; Upper Terrebonne A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Terrebonne and central Lafourche Parishes through 330 PM CDT At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Chauvin, or 7 miles southeast of Houma, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Houma, Larose, Lockport, Dulac, Montegut and Chauvin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

