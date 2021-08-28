Severe Weather Statement issued for Dona Ana by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-27 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dona Ana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL DONA ANA COUNTY At 645 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Organ, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Talavera, East Mesa, Northeast Las Cruces, Aguirre Springs and Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument. This includes Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 154 and 160. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
