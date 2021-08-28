Watch now: A recap of the news with Central Illinois reporters

Welcome back to another episode of 'Long Story Short' where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. In this week's episode reporters Kelsey Watznauer and Sierra Henry talk new vaccine and mask mandates and a local hospital enacting its internal disaster plan in response to a surge of patients. For more on any of the stories mentioned, visit pantagraph.com, jg-tc.com or herald-review.com to get the full scoop. Music by Podington Bear.