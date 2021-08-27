Cancel
Oregon reports 3,207 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths

Cover picture for the articleThere are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,115, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today. Oregon Health Authority reported 3,207 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 268,401. Today marks the latest record high number of new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state. Previously, the record was 2,971 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Aug. 19, 2021.

