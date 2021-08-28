Upgrades, expansion coming to Belle Prairie disc golf course
Disc golfers in Morrison County will soon have an improved and expanded course on which to test their skills. The Morrison County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a request Tuesday, to move forward with the master plan improvement to expand the Belle Prairie disc golf course to 12 baskets. The upgrades will include pouring concrete for the tee pads and installing improved baskets, additional trash cans and improved signage.www.hometownsource.com
