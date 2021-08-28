Cancel
Star Trek: Prodigy casts John Noble and Jimmi Simpson as villains

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleStar Trek: Prodigy has found their villains in Jimmi Simpson and John Noble. The upcoming Star Trek: Prodigy has found its villains in John Noble and Jimmi Simpson. They join Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Dee Bradley Baker, Ryle Alazraqu, Brett Gray, and Angus Imrie as new members of the franchise.

