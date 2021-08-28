Star Trek: Prodigy casts John Noble and Jimmi Simpson as villains

On Tuesday, Paramount+ revealed the main title sequence for Star Trek: Prodigy, the upcoming animated kids’ Star Trek series. The opening features a theme from Academy Award-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who scored Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond. The series music is by Nami Melumad (An American Pickle, Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond, Absentia). In addition, Paramount+ also released images offering the first look at the show's primary villains, The Diviner (voiced by John Noble) and Drednok (voiced by Jimmi Simpson). Star Trek: Prodigy executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman introduces the images and title sequence during Paramount+’s virtual Television Critics Association (TCA) presentation. Fans can expect more from Star Trek: Prodigy during Paramount+'s Star Trek Day live presentation on September 8th.
