Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AMN Reviews: Luke Stewart – Works for Electric Bass Guitar (2021; Tripticks Tapes)

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Stewart does not mess around. He comes right at you on these five improvised solo bass tracks. While a relatively fresh face in the creative music scene, the DC-based Stewart has been receiving outsized acclaim for the last five years (at least). A member of Irreversible Entanglements, Heroes are Gang Leaders, Ancestral Duo, Six Six, and Blacks’ Myths, this is his first solo effort on electric.

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amn#Electric Bass#Tripticks Tapes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicgeorgiastatesignal.com

“Punisher” review: the stunning and heartsick album

Phoebe Bridgers is a master of destruction. The 25-year-old Los Angeles native writes music that captures moments soaked in angst, disguising heartsick lyrics with her delicate vocals. Bridgers is one of those songwriters whose songs haunt the listener, with her music resonating heavily in the hearts of those who listen.
GuitarGuitar World Magazine

Rathbone ventures into the world of parlor guitars with all-new No. 6 acoustic range

British boutique acoustic guitar brand Rathbone has added to its family of sensibly priced six-strings with the all-new No. 6 range of parlor guitars. As the name would suggest, it’s the sixth addition to Rathbone’s lineup, and marks the first time the company has ventured into the world of parlor-sized six-strings, having previously prioritized dreadnought, orchestra, grand auditorium, baby-concert and single-cutaway designs.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Matt Mitchell & Kate Gentile – Snark Horse (2021; Pi Recordings)

In hindsight, pianist/synthesist Matt Mitchell and drummer Kate Gentile are the perfect combination – both have the ability to effortlessly write and play modern creative music of labyrinthine complexity. Snark Horse is a 6CD boxed set of their works that also features Kim Cass on bass, Ben Gerstein on trombone, Jon Irabagon on saxes and clarinet, Davy Lazar on trumpet and cornet, Mat Maneri on viola, Ava Mendoza on guitar, Matt Nelson on saxes, and Brandon Seabrook on guitar and banjo. Only Mitchell and Gentile perform on all tracks, with the other members of the “Snark Horsekestra” joining in various combinations.
MusicGuitar Player

Watch Blues Guitar Legend Big Bill Broonzy Play Smoky, Candlelit Club

This week marks the passing of blues guitar legend Big Bill Broonzy (1903-1958). One of the most influential guitarists to have existed, Broonzy began playing blues guitar in the 1920s after moving from Arkansas to Chicago, releasing his first record – "Big Bill's Blues"/"House Rent Stomp" – in 1927 on early blues/jazz label Paramount Records.
Musicmxdwn.com

RIP: Kyle Hoover Guitarist for Ganglians and More Has Died

Kyle Hoover previous guitar player for Tiaras, Ganglians, Part Human, Fine Steps and more has just passed away. The news came from Mtn.St.Mtn, an indie record label who released Tiaras self-titled debut in 2015. They write, “He was a gem of a human, always had an hilarious story to tell, was loved dearly and will be sorely missed. Rest well buddy.”
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

Ann Wilson Releases New EP, ‘Howlen Live’

Ann Wilson has released a new EP, Howlen Live, which features four tracks recorded at the singer's first post-pandemic shows a few weeks ago in Florida. Wilson performed the songs with her solo band, the Amazing Dawgs, which consists of Tom Bukovac on lead guitar, bassist Tony Lucido, guitarist and keyboardist Paul Moak and Sean Lane on drums.
Theater & Danceavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: A Paul Dolden Update – The Dance of the Firing Synapse, Marsyas’ Melodies, Who has the Strangest Melodies (2021; Bandcamp)

Paul has been releasing a steady stream of one-off pieces that have not made an album appearance. They’ve all been extremely strong, and this makes me wonder how large his pipeline of unreleased material is. Based on the super high quality of these works, I am going to play catch-up and put down some thoughts on the three most recent releases (that when taken together would make a nice album of unreleased gems). If you have even a passing interest in all things Dolden, I can wholeheartedly recommend visiting his Bandcamp page where you can find these, and many more of his incredibly epic and heroic multi-track sound extravaganzas. Additionally, I have published a couple of write-ups on earlier records on this very site. Feel free to check in on those for a review, you can find them here and here.
MusicPosted by
EDNPub

Live Music by Greg Nestler

Musician Greg Nestler performs live in the Market Alley on Saturday, August 14. Greg interweaves soulful vocals and dynamic guitar playing which keeps bringing audiences back. Greg and his band have been delivering their fiery blend of soul/rock to audiences throughout the Northwest. Kick back with a beer in hand and enjoy some great tunes.
Musicavantmusicnews.com

AMN Reviews: Van Stiefel – Spirits [Panoramic Recordings pan21]

Guitarist/composer Van Stiefel’s Spirits is an album of music for multitracked guitar inspired by early experiments with overdubbing by guitarists Les Paul, Chet Atkins, and Glen Campbell. The techniques Stiefel used to construct his tracks may be similar to these other guitarists’ efforts, but the sounds are contemporary, varied, and entirely his own.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Fender to Sell Replica Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang Guitar to Celebrate 30 Years of 'Nevermind'

September 24 will officially mark 30 years since the release of Nevermind, Nirvana’s breakthrough 1991 album. To commemorate the milestone, Fender recently announced the return of the Kurt Cobain Jag-Stang, recreating the late singer’s unique hybrid guitar used in some of the band’s final live shows. Available at GuitarCenter.com, the...
Musicavantmusicnews.com

Reviews You May Have Missed – August 2021

Last month we published a number of original reviews of some very interesting music. Check out the list below. AMN Reviews: Magma – Eskähl 2020 Bordeaux – Toulouse – Perpignan (2021; Seventh Records) (8/31/2021) AMN Reviews: Van Stiefel – Spirits [Panoramic Recordings pan21] (8/31/2021) AMN Reviews: Phill Niblock – NuDaf...
MusicNewsTimes

Charlie Watts: 10 Songs That Showcase His Masterful Drumming With the Rolling Stones

Without stretching the comparison too far, Charlie Watts was the Elvis Presley of rock and roll drumming: There was BC (Before Charlie) and after, and he can’t be compared realistically with anyone who followed because he’s an integral part of the foundation not just of the “World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band,” but rock and roll itself.
CarsMusicRadar.com

Fender demos new Squier Paranormal guitars and basses

The Squier line-up is particularly good in 2021 with impressive Contemporary and refreshed Affinity lines but we have to admit, the Paranormal Series of electric guitars has us getting serious GAS. Originally a Fender-only series, the Paranormal models allow the company to get a little weird and wonderful with cult...
MusicMusicRadar.com

5 ways to play blues guitar like the Telecaster master Albert Collins

Guitar lessons: One of the original Texas bluesmen, by the age of 18, Albert Collins had discovered the cutting sound he wanted to achieve was most easily coaxed from the Fender Telecaster. This was originally the single pickup Esquire variant (which was cheaper), before moving to the Telecaster Custom for the rest of his career.
Chicago, ILavantmusicnews.com

JG Thirlwell Announces Three US Performances

On September 11th, Thirlwell will perform his A/V presentation Silver Mantis! at the Elastic Arts venue in Chicago. Billed as a “50 minute electro-acoustic presentation, performed with software and sampling, theremin and prepared piano,” this show will demonstrate Thirwell’s improvisation skills and penchant for varying musical styles. Thirlwell’s new instrumental...

Comments / 0

Community Policy