AMN Reviews: Luke Stewart – Works for Electric Bass Guitar (2021; Tripticks Tapes)
Luke Stewart does not mess around. He comes right at you on these five improvised solo bass tracks. While a relatively fresh face in the creative music scene, the DC-based Stewart has been receiving outsized acclaim for the last five years (at least). A member of Irreversible Entanglements, Heroes are Gang Leaders, Ancestral Duo, Six Six, and Blacks’ Myths, this is his first solo effort on electric.avantmusicnews.com
Comments / 0