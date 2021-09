Maybe the return of Javier Báez to the Mets lineup is just what they needed to get a winning streak together. In his return to the lineup on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles, he showed just why the Mets acquired him from the Cubs late last month. In his first game off the injured list after returning from a stint with back spasms, Báez put together his first multi-hit game since August 4. Playing for the first time since August 10, the Mets slugger went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, and a RBI.