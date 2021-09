The Keep It Local Vegetable Farm Tour will occur next Friday, Sept. 10th, leaving from the CSU Extension Mesa County Extension office, 2775 Hwy 50, Grand Junction. The tour is from 9 am to 4 pm. This tour is an opportunity to hear from the farmers in Mesa County about their successes and challenges. We will also have guest speakers on the bus to discuss: What is Extension? Growing Onions on the Western Slope, Food Safety, the importance of organizations like the Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association and what they do.