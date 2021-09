Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. Just when it seemed the local flower biz had no way to grow and innovate, along came Hometown Flower Co.—a unique florist operating Long Island’s first flower truck with a digital business model that brings people who love flowers together with the regional farmers who grow them. Launched in 2019 by married couple Jaclyn Rutigliano and Marc Iervolino, the business presents customers with lists of in-season flowers, much like restaurants and markets do with food, taking orders and then hitting the road to deliver beautiful bouquets in their signature “flowers in a bag” style.