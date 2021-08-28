Delta outbreak tests New Zealand's zero Covid strategy -- but lockdown has broad support at home

BEIJING – When Tom, an American businessman, got a dream job building up a multinational company in China, he happily moved his young family there. Tom and his family traveled back to the United States, but in March last year, China sealed off its borders. Later, it even stopped issuing new passports to its own citizens to curb travel. He made it back to China by receiving a special letter approved by the mayor of the Chinese city he works in, but his family were not able to get permission to enter. He applied again and waited for them in China.