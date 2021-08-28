Delta outbreak tests New Zealand's zero Covid strategy -- but lockdown has broad support at home
When New Zealand went into lockdown last week over a single Delta case, critics were quick to mock the country's risk-averse approach. British newspapers didn't hold back. The Times called New Zealand a "mysterious socialist hermit nation" where the public "languish in a Covid prison," while The Telegraph slammed a once-welcoming country that had turned into an "isolated dystopia."www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
