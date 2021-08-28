Trial to begin Monday in 2019 Washington County gang-related slaying

The murder trial of Angel Ignacio Sardina-Padilla is slated to start next week in Washington County District Court. Sardina-Padilla, 34, of Minneapolis, was indicted in March 2020 on a count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jose Natividad Genis Cuate in May 2019. Two weeks have been set aside for the trial, which starts Monday with jury selection, said Assistant Washington County Attorney Nicholas Hydukovich.