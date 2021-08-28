Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

2021 BMW Championship leaderboard breakdown: Bryson DeChambeau leads after stunning 60

By Kyle Porter
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow scores have been bountiful this week at the 2021 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club. The scoring average once again dipped into the high 60s and there was a 59-threat in Round 2 on Friday. As a result of that run at 59, there is a new overnight leader at the second FedEx Cup Playoffs event after play was suspended following a lengthy weather delay late in the afternoon.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Immelman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Bmw Championship#Spotify#Sungjae#Ryder Cup#Pga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golfers Are Furious With Bryson DeChambeau This Week

Before the Open Championship took place, Bryson DeChambeau was asked by a reporter why he doesn’t shout “fore” after a poor tee shot. That question led to an emphatic response from the former U.S. Open champion. “I do shout fore,” DeChambeau replied. “I don’t know what you’re talking about. There...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Tiger Woods Caddie News

Tiger Woods isn’t close to making his return to professional golf, but his longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, will be back on the course this week. LaCava will be on the bag for Patrick Cantlay at the Northern Trust in New Jersey this week. The caddie will serve as a temporary replacement for Cantlay’s typical bag man, who is out with COVID-19.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GolfWashington Post

Bryson DeChambeau’s irresponsibility threatens America’s Ryder Cup chances

There’s no doubt that Bryson DeChambeau is a star on the PGA Tour. At 27, he has already won eight tournaments — including last year’s U.S. Open. Since bulking up his body to look like Popeye (after his spinach), he has been hitting the ball prodigious distances, which fans love to see. He will play on his second Ryder Cup team at Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits next month, although his debut, in Paris three year ago, was less than sterling: He went 0-3 in the United States’ embarrassing loss to Europe.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Bryson DeChambeau’s Announcement

Bryson DeChambeau has reached new heights in his golf career thanks to his incredible drive skills. And he’s taking those skills to a very interesting place next month. Taking to Instagram, DeChambeau announced he will compete in the World Long Drive Championship this September. That event will take place just a day after the Ryder Cup, which he is also expected to compete in.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reveals The 1 Lesson From Today’s Finish

The finish to today’s BMW Championship was an epic one. Patrick Cantlay took down Bryson DeChambeau in awesome fashion at the BMW Championship on Sunday afternoon. Cantlay defeated DeChambeau following several sudden-death playoff holes. Cantlay and DeChambeau finished the tournament in regulation at -27. The golfers then went to sudden...
GolfSports Illustrated

Bryson DeChambeau's Deeply Flawed Vaccine Remarks Are His Latest Head-Scratcher

We all do stupid stuff. Everyone from 8 to 80 has the inalienable right to screw up. But that’s not why Bryson DeChambeau is so utterly baffling. It’s not what he does but what he says (about what he does) that leaves people so perfectly puzzled about just what buzzes around in that busy brain of his.
GolfGolf.com

This sneaky putting tactic helped fuel Patrick Cantlay’s historically good week at BMW

How good was BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay’s week on the Caves Valley greens?. In the 17 years that the PGA Tour has employed its ShotLink technology to monitor every shot by every player in (almost) every tournament, no Tour pro — statistically speaking — has had a more dominant putting week. Cantlay picked up a mind-bending 14.577 strokes on the greens on his competitors, which, according to stats whiz Justin Ray, topped the Strokes Gained era record previously held by Kevin Na (2019 Shriners).
GolfPosted by
Reuters

Truce called between Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka ahead of Ryder Cup

The season-long squabble between rivals Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka won't have any effect on team chemistry at the upcoming Ryder Cup, United States captain Steve Stricker said. Stricker, who will lead Team USA against Team Europe at Whistling Straits in his native Wisconsin Sept. 24-26, told Sports Illustrated that...
Golfblackchronicle.com

Patrick Cantlay gets OK from Tiger Woods to use his caddie

JERSEY CITY, N.Y. — Tiger Woods’ longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, is back between the ropes for Patrick Cantlay — for one week at the Northern Trust. Cantlay’s regular caddie, Matt Minister, is out because of COVID-19, and so Cantlay reached out to LaCava, who lives approximately two hours away in Connecticut.
GolfGolf.com

Tuesday Finish: 5 surprising golfers bounced from the FedEx Cup Playoffs

Welcome to the Monday Finish! Renamed this week because, y’know, rain. Let’s get you out on course. In the immediate aftermath of Tony Finau’s Monday victory at the Northern Trust, you might not have known just how much the win meant. In his first post-round interviews he spoke in the athletic parlance of our times, said he was looking forward to next week and going on a run. That’s the instinct for so many of these guys: On to the next one.
GolfSports Illustrated

Patrick Cantlay Defends Bryson DeChambeau and Says He Would Give Away PIP Money

You can include Patrick Cantlay among the PGA Tour players who don't like how some fans have treated Bryson DeChambeau. Cantlay was asked about DeChambeau during a Wednesday press conference ahead of this week's Tour Championship. Cantlay's off-the-cuff answer was so good that the follow-up questioner jokingly asked if he was reading off a script. He wasn't and it's worth quoting him in full, which we do below. His is a nuanced take that also calls into question the Tour's Player Incentive Program and how it might lead to problems in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy