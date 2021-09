Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County invites you to join in celebrating a Blessing of the Home on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at 4:30 pm at 1634 Jasmine Dr, Alexandria. Susie is one of two Habitat homebuyers who will purchase a Habitat Next-Generation home this year. Next-Generation homes have been sold back to Habitat so the homeowner can purchase a bigger home for a growing family. The home gets modern updates and is made affordable for the next generation of Habitat homebuyers. For more information, call 320-762-4255 or visit www.hfhdouglascounty.org.