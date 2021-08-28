Arkansas College President Resigns After His Comments Anger Local Community

The president of Lyon College, W. Joseph King, resigned on Thursday after remarks he made in The Chronicle sparked a furor in the local community. In an article published on July 26, “Could Political Rhetoric Turn to Campus Violence?,” King was quoted as saying that while the campus’s home, in Batesville, Ark., is diverse and inclusive, it was “surrounded by a sea of angry, disenfranchised populations and a large white-supremacist population.” (The article was a condensed excerpt from a longer Chronicle report.)