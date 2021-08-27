Howe named chief financial officer at St. James, Jones Memorial hospitals

NEWTOWN >> Chandler Hall, a senior living and care community, is pleased to announce that John Whitman has been named Chief Executive Officer. In this role, Whitman provides vision, strategic direction as well as oversees all continuum of care services offered at Chandler Hall, including rehabilitation and therapy programs. He is passionate about providing quality, safe care, and services that transform the experience of aging in the Quaker tradition as well as fostering an atmosphere of performance excellence.