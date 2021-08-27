Cancel
Howe named chief financial officer at St. James, Jones Memorial hospitals

By Olean Times Herald staff
Times-Herald
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHORNELL — The St. James Hospital and Jones Memorial Hospital boards of directors have appointed Jodi L. Howe the hospitals’ chief financial officer. Reporting to the CEO at both hospitals, Howe will provide fiscal leadership for St. James and Jones Memorial, including financial services, general accounting, revenue cycle (at Jones) and financial and statistical reporting activities. She will also have administrative oversight of materials management, and provide guidance concerning investments and reimbursement matters.

