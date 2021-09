Issuing a warning. Chelsea Houska revealed on Monday, August 23, that she is temped to stop posting photos of her eldest child after recent comments. “I did want to answer this because I am amused by everyone’s reactions,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 29, said in an Instagram Story Q&A session after a user asked about how “fast” 11-year-old Aubree is growing. “I know you guys feel like you know Aubree. Someone was like, ‘We’re all her aunties,’ and I thought that was so cute, but I do have one thing I don’t like. It makes me sick, honestly, when people comment on her body.”