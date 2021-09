If you watched Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, then you likely know all about Tia Booth’s complicated history with Colton Underwood. Following her stint on The Bachelor Season 22, where she dated Arie Luyendyk Jr., Booth and Underwood connected and briefly dated, but they seemingly broke things off before Underwood appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. The former football star then went on to reconnect with Booth in Paradise — but things didn’t quite work out. Luckily, Tia Booth’s relationship history goes beyond Underwood, as she went on to find love with someone outside of Bachelor Nation.