Washington County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 19:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:49:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However, small hail, gusty winds and brief moderate rain are still possible with this thunderstorm as it drifts into northeast Washington county, generally north and northwest of Blair. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Omaha.

alerts.weather.gov

