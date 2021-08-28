Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Jourdan River Near Kiln/Bay St. Louis affecting Hancock County. Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville affecting Harrison County. For the Jourdan River...including Kiln/Bay St. Louis...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Biloxi River...including Wortham, Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchoutacabouffa River...including D`Iberville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Tuesday afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Biloxi River Near Lyman. * From late Sunday night to early Tuesday afternoon. * At 8:45 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.9 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...A combination of surge and rain from Hurricane Ida will cause the rise above flood stage early Monday morning to a crest of 13.0 feet early Monday afternoon. This forecast may change based on the track of Ida. Continue to monitor these forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Loraine Road will begin to flood at 13 feet making driving hazardous. River Road near Three Rivers Road bridge will begin to flood.