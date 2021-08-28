Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Dona Ana by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 18:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Dona Ana The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hatch.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Bates County, MOweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bates by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 22:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bates The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a * Flood Warning for Small Streams in Southeastern Bates County in west central Missouri * Until 1000 AM CDT Sunday. * At 958 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding ongoing northeast of Rockville. Multiple water rescues have occurred. The area with the greatest impact will be between SE State Route W and the St. Clair county line. Additional low-lying areas are likely prone to flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Rockville.
Luna County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Luna FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHEASTERN LUNA COUNTY Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN EDDY COUNTY At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eddy by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 17:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Eddy The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southwestern Eddy County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 501 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Walnut Canyon. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 4 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Whites City and Carlsbad Caverns National Park. This includes the following streams and drainages Dark Canyon, Black River and Crooked Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Holt by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Holt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL HOLT COUNTY At 744 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of O`Neill, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tennis ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Page and Opportunity. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:44:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 14:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cochise THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 115 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 1252 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tombstone, or 14 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tombstone, Fairbank and Charleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Garfield County, MTweather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR FORT PECK LAKE * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Pearl River HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening and again from 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami-Dade by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 09:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 09:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami-Dade The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Miami-Dade County in southeastern Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 352 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Coral Gables, South Miami, Kendall, Pinecrest, West Miami, University Of Miami, Glenvar Heights, Coral Terrace, Olympia Heights, Westchester and Coral Way Village. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
weather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern Cayuga, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Cayuga; Wayne BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Monroe County, NYweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Monroe BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Monroe county. * WHEN...From Monday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
Chautauqua County, NYweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 13:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Otero The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 136 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage, low-lying areas, and hikers campers. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Cox Canyon, Bluff Springs National Recreation Area, and Upper Rio Penasco Rd. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 1252 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tombstone, or 14 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tombstone, Fairbank and Charleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 12:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM MST FOR WEST CENTRAL COCHISE COUNTY At 1252 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tombstone, or 14 miles northeast of Sierra Vista, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tombstone, Fairbank and Charleston. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Curry County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Curry by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 14:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Curry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL CURRY COUNTY At 254 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Grady, or 24 miles northwest of Clovis, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Curry County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM CDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 102 degrees expected. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Lower Jefferson, Lower Plaquemines and Lower St. Bernard Parishes. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Comments / 0

Community Policy