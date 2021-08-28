Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Fort Peck Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Garfield A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Garfield County through 715 PM MDT At 642 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Hell Creek Rec Area, or 20 miles northeast of Jordan, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Garfield County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH