Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Champaign County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Champaign, Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Champaign; Logan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN CHAMPAIGN AND SOUTHWESTERN LOGAN COUNTIES THROUGH 915 PM EDT At 840 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near St. Paris, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include St. Paris, West Liberty, De Graff, Quincy, Springhills, Kiser Lake State Park, Millerstown, Westville, Rosewood, Lippincott and Carysville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, OH
City
Rosewood, OH
City
Logan, OH
City
Paris, OH
County
Logan County, OH
City
West Liberty, OH
City
De Graff, OH
City
Westville, OH
County
Champaign County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Carysville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Posted by
Reuters

Argentine players to play against Brazil despite isolation order

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three Argentine footballers accused of breaking Brazil’s quarantine laws are set to play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the two sides, even though Brazil’s health regulator ordered their immediate isolation just hours earlier. The official line ups published by the South American Football...
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy