Special Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 20:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-27 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN CHAMPAIGN AND NORTHWESTERN CLARK COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 821 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near St. Paris, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea size hail, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Hail may cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include St. Paris, Christiansburg, North Hampton, Tremont City, Thackery, Millerstown, Westville, Terre Haute, State Route 41 at State Route 235 and Dialton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH