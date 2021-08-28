Big Sky season 2 spoilers: Someone new from Jenny’s past…
If you were looking for one more reason for excitement with Big Sky season 2, we’re pleased to report we’ve got it within!. According to a new report from Deadline, Logan Marshall-Green of How It Ends is going to be a series regular on the ABC drama, and he is going to be someone in Travis who could complicate the world quite a bit for Kathryn Winnick’s character of Jenny. Check out the logline below for more information on that:cartermatt.com
