Big Sky season 2 spoilers: Someone new from Jenny’s past…

cartermatt.com
 8 days ago

If you were looking for one more reason for excitement with Big Sky season 2, we're pleased to report we've got it within!. According to a new report from Deadline, Logan Marshall-Green of How It Ends is going to be a series regular on the ABC drama, and he is going to be someone in Travis who could complicate the world quite a bit for Kathryn Winnick's character of Jenny. Check out the logline below for more information on that:

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TV Seriesnickiswift.com

The Real Reason Cote De Pablo Quit NCIS Only Days Before Filming

On August 12, CBS released the trailer for Season 19 of "NCIS" and the first season of the highly anticipated spin-off "NCIS: Hawaii." The official "NCIS" Twitter account posted the 19-second (coincidence?) clip featuring Mark Harmon, the star of the mother show, and Vanessa Lachey, who stars in the new "Hawaii" spin-off.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ SHOCKING Spoilers: Death Twist Of Fate For Two Characters?

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict a death will happen soon but who will meet their maker? Sheila Carter’s (Kimberlin Brown) days could be numbered. Her bombshell revelation of being John “Finn” Finnegan’s (Tanner Novlan) birth mother may lead to her death. However, Jack Finnegan (Ted King) is being blackmailed by his crazy ex-lover. Could Jack anger Sheila enough for her to eliminate him? It is clear a deadly whodunnit is coming soon but who will it be, the victim and the culprit?
TV Seriescountryliving.com

Are Danny and Baez Finally Going to Date on 'Blue Bloods'? Here's What We Know

Blue Bloods fans have been hoping for partners Danny Reagan and Maria Baez to get together for years. Ever since Danny’s wife, Linda, passed away, they’ve been rooting for a relationship plot twist. Unfortunately, showrunner Kevin Wade doesn’t anticipate it happening—at least not for some time. Anticipation of another upcoming...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Last Man Standing And 9 More Cancelled TV Favorites That Won't Be Back This Fall

As we head firmly into the 2021 Fall TV season, which is thankfully nowhere near as disjointed and scattershot as last year's, audiences are no doubt waiting for the returns of such broadcast hits as Grey's Anatomy and The Masked Singer, along with cable winners like Yellowstone and What We Do in the Shadows. But considering just how many TV shows are airing on a weekly basis throughout each year, it can be hard to keep track of everything that isn't coming back due to cancellation. Networks and studios don't tend to promote those quite as much.
TV & VideosPopculture

'General Hospital' Longtime Star Taking Break From Series, Promises to Return

Longtime General Hospital star Genie Francis has announced that she will be taking a break from the series, but promises that she will return. Recently, Francis spoke with TV Insider and shared her plans to take a short hiatus from the daytime soap opera. Francis issued a statement to the outlet, explaining that she loves working on General Hospital, and that she is eager to get some rest and relaxation before coming back for new episodes.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Why is Emily VanCamp leaving The Resident, Nic Nevin role after 4 years?

Earlier today, the shocking news first broke that Emily VanCamp is leaving The Resident and her role of Nic Nevin ahead of the show’s season 5 premiere. It’s a development that leaves a lot of people reeling, as we’re talking about one of the show’s most important characters and someone who recently got married to Conrad and became a parent for the first now.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

B&B Spoilers: Quinn Gets New Surprise She Never Expected

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for Tuesday, August 17, 2021, reveal in Los Angeles Quinn paying a visit to Eric and getting the shock of her life. The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Eric Forrester Has Some Big News. Quinn (Rena Sofer) has resolved herself to the fact...
TV Seriesprecincttv.com

Magnum PI Season 4 is not coming to CBS in September 2021

Are you ready for more drama and private detectoring? Of course you are! There’s just a bit longer to wait for Magnum PI Season 4. The good news is fall is almost here, and that means fall TV is on its way. The majority of our favorite shows are coming back in September. We don’t have to wait until November and later for new seasons.
TV & VideosPopculture

Classic Sitcom Star Reveals She Is Broke Years After Abrupt Cancellation

Grace Under Fire star Brett Butler has fallen under hard times. Her situation is so dire that one of her closest friends launched a GoFundMe page to help her. Butler, 63, was making $250,000 per episode at the height of her fame, but she told The Hollywood Reporter this month she is "ashamed" of her current situation. She was close to homelessness at one point.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Will Ziva David’s Daughter Return in Season 19?

While America’s favorite TV show, “NCIS,” has gained a lot of beloved characters in recent seasons, fans have reason to believe that some of their all-time favorite characters may be returning to the show. Personally, I cannot help but hold out hope. According to an article by Express, “NCIS” former...
Chicago, ILtvinsider.com

‘Chicago Med’: Meet the New Doctors in the Season 7 Premiere (PHOTOS)

The NBC drama said goodbye to two of its original cast members — Torrey DeVitto (Natalie Manning) and Yaya DaCosta (April Sexton) — at the end of Season 6, and there are some changes coming to the ED this fall. Steven Weber, who recurred as Dr. Dean Archer, has been upped to series regular, and Kristin Hager and Guy Lockard have joined the cast.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Mom' Star Working on New CBS Sitcom

Mom star Jaime Pressly will reportedly make a return to your TV screens. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that Pressly will star in another show for CBS titled The Porch. The new series is reportedly based on an original idea from the actor herself. Based on the official logline for the...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Airing on New Night: How to Watch

When fans of “Big Sky” start looking for its Season 2 opening show, they will have to stretch their eyes a little bit for another night. Yes, the David E. Kelley-created show can be seen on Thursdays, starting on Sept. 30 at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central. “Big Sky” will, once again, star Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as Jennie Hoyt and Cassie Dewell, respectively.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS': Fan-Favorite Character Returning for Season 19

NCIS fans have cause for rejoicing, as one of their favorite characters will be returning for Season 19. Over on Twitter, a fan asked NCIS co-boss Steven D. Binder if T.C. Fornell, played by actor Joe Spano, will be coming back to work with Gibbs (Mark Harmon) for Season 19. Binder replied and stated that he can "confirm" Fornell "will be appearing soon."
TV SeriesHello Magazine

Where are the stars who left NCIS now?

NCIS fans were thrilled recently when it was confirmed that the hugely popular CBS series will be returning for a 19th season. While viewers can now rest easy knowing that Mark Harmon is staying put as the inimitable Leroy Jethro Gibbs, it did seem for a moment that the show was setting the scene for his exit.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Magnum P.I.’ Reboot Adds New Character for Season 4

Magnum P.I. is returning to CBS this fall, and a new character will be teaming up with our favorite private investigator. Today, TV Line announced that Chantal Thuy has been cast as Magnum’s (Jay Hernandez) new love interest. Season three left viewers wondering what was in store for the popular...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How NCIS Will Pick Up After The Explosive Gibbs Cliffhanger In The Season 19 Premiere

Season 18 of NCIS came to an explosive ending courtesy of a clear attempt on Gibbs' life, when all Gibbs was trying to do was take his recently completed boat out for a maiden voyage. The season ended without giving any answers as to what happened beyond confirmation that Gibbs at least survived the blast intact enough to swim away from the wreck, but it seemed that nobody knew where he was, and nobody at NCIS had any reason to expect him to show up for work. Now, the episode description for the Season 19 premiere reveals how NCIS will pick up from the big Gibbs cliffhanger.

