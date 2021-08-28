Cancel
CDC eviction ban ended by Supreme Court: 4 questions about its impact answered by a housing law expert

By Katy Ramsey Mason, University of Memphis
The Supreme Court on Aug. 26 ended the Biden administration’s ban on evictions, putting millions at risk of losing their homes. The ruling, by a divided court, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority in continuing a moratorium on evictions after Congress failed to pass new legislation. We asked legal scholar Katy Ramsey Mason to explain what the ruling means, who will be affected and what happens next.

ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
Congress & CourtsCNET

The federal eviction moratorium is gone. What renters should know now

The US national moratorium on evictions ended Aug. 26 after a 6-3 vote by the Supreme Court. The moratorium had been implemented by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and extended by President Joe Biden's administration days after it was set to expire on July 31. The moratorium was in place to target specific areas most impacted by rising COVID-19 cases, which could likely be made worse by mass evictions. It was projected to cover close to 90% of American renters.
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Shadow Docket Supreme Court Decisions Could Affect Millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Traditionally, the process of getting an opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court takes months and those rulings are often narrowly tailored. Emergency orders, especially during the court's summer break, revolve around specific issues, like individual death penalty cases. But that pattern has changed in recent years with...
Texas StatePosted by
AFP

What the Texas abortion decision says about the Supreme Court

The conservative shift of the US Supreme Court under Donald Trump has been on full display this week with a decision seen as a severe setback to abortion rights. - The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider a Mississippi law later this year that would ban an abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

In Wake of Supreme Court’s Ruling on Reproductive Rights, Democratic Senators Demand Repeal of Sununu’s Abortion Ban

CONCORD — Today, Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy, State Senator Tom Sherman, and State Senator Becky Whitley called on the Legislature to repeal Governor Sununu’s abortion ban following the Supreme Court’s decision to turn its back on 50 years of precedent and render reproductive rights meaningless in Texas. In June,...
Congress & CourtsNPR

The Supreme Court Heads Toward Reversing Abortion Rights

The Supreme Court's conservative majority tossed a legal bomb into the abortion debate late Wednesday night. By a vote of 5-to-4, the court's most conservative members upheld, for now, a Texas law that, in effect, bans abortions after about six weeks. But almost as important as the result was how the court reached its decision — without full briefing and arguments before any court.
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Supreme Court Texas abortion ruling: AOC, progressives falsely claim Republicans overturned Roe v. Wade

The Supreme Court ruled late Wednesday not to issue an injunction against the enforcement of a controversial Texas law that bans abortion when there is a fetal heartbeat – typically six weeks into a pregnancy – but despite making clear it was not making any constitutional judgments, progressives, such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are claiming it overturned Roe v. Wade.
Texas StateNBC News

New Texas abortion law could still be 'destroyed' by Supreme Court, says GOP senator

WASHINGTON — The controversial new Texas abortion law could yet be "destroyed" by the Supreme Court, Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said on Sunday. The law, known as Senate Bill 8, went into effect at midnight on Wednesday, after the Supreme Court did not act to block it. Abortion rights advocates say the measure is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in years, with provisions that amount to a near-total ban on abortion in the state.
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Blame Congress, not Supreme Court, for eviction ruling

In a major victory for constitutional norms, the Supreme Court overturned a lawless and essentially authoritarian policy of the Trump administration, and progressives are furious. You read that right. Let’s catch up. On March 27, 2020, Congress passed the CARES Act, and Donald Trump signed it into law. One provision...

