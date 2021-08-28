Backyard Frolf | Brinkman set to host second Bavarian Invitational

LEAVENWORTH — Some people might look at their yard and see potential for a vegetable garden, a basketball hoop, chicken coop or nice deck.

Richard Brinkman is a little more imaginative.

When he looks out at his own yard, he visualizes a mini recreation hub; a place where locals can come in the evening and enjoy a round of frolf — disc golf in layman's terms.

Complete with nine tee boxes — marked off with cones — fountains, a pond, makeshift bridge and five disc golf baskets strategically placed around his front, side and back yard, Brinkman has developed a quaint 18-hole track that presents some technical shots and focuses entirely on the pitch and putt aspect of the game. He calls the Par 49 course Pine Hollow.

Brinkman, who used to be a member of the Professional Disc Golf Association and teaches sociology at Wenatchee Valley College, came up with the idea after moving to his new home near Cascade High School three years ago. When he moved, it was wintertime, so everything was under snow. But he saw promise.

“When everything melted, it was a disaster,” Brinkman said Tuesday. “But it motivated me to work on the yard and make it look immaculate. The original idea was to have one night a week where locals would come and converge on the course and we’d have an evening of it. That’s never really materialized but it’s something fun and I’m not new to doing something like this.”

In 2003, Brinkman created a “ball golf” course at his previous home in Wenatchee. Patrons would tee off with a small Wiffle ball, hit over a tree or the house itself and then chip/putt with a real golf ball. The attraction was popular and he was able to donate more than $2,500 to United Way.

“I wasn’t going to ball golf here, so what are you going to do, a horseshoe pit?” Brinkman joked. “I wanted to organize a tournament and have the top pro disc golfers from around the state come to play for a $500 first prize, $300 for second and $150 for third with 18 hole sponsors. The idea was to give all of the proceeds over and above the prize money to local charities, but that didn’t work out (either).”

Instead, Brinkman put together the Bavarian Invitational this past May, which drew 10 competitors from the college for a $5 buy-in and $100 first prize.

“It went really well,” said Brinkman, who is hosting a second tournament next month on Sept. 15. “The house got hit a couple of times. That’s mainly why I’m (mandating) players to now throw over the conduit that serves as the mando on the third hole. Originally it was under but the house was getting hit too much.”

The course layout meanders from the front yard to the side and back before looping back to the first hole green for the signature ninth — which also serves as the closing 18th hole.

One of the baskets is on an “island green” surrounded by out-of-bounds markers while another is tucked slightly behind a bush and situated entirely in a penalty area, forcing the thrower to either lay up or, if they feel bold, drain a hole-in-one.

Brinkman hopes the tournament can become a staple in the community and eventually draw pros from around the state or Pacific Northwest to come to play a yearly competition to benefit charity.

He’s still hoping to secure a few more hole sponsors for September’s tournament and there are spots open to anyone that wants to compete. First prize is $100, second is $60 and third is $30. The top two finishers will also receive medals and the winner will have an opportunity to play Brinkman for a chance to double their winnings. All proceeds above the prize money will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

To sign up, email Brinkman at RBrinkman@wvc.edu