State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) worries about where Springfield goes from here following the recent legislative maps redistricting. “There is a very real and concerning lack of trust as a result of this month’s long process that is important to consider in the context of these hearings,” Barickman said at the Aug. 26 House and Senate Joint Redistricting gathering. “A number of us on the Republican side of the aisle embraced very early on any mapmaking process should be done through an independent process.”