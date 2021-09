49ers wide receiver Richie James won’t be healthy enough to play for the team in their season opener. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Friday that James has a knee injury that will require a surgical repair. Shanahan said that James will miss six weeks as a result and that makes him a candidate to go on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players next week. Players must be on the initial 53-man roster to be eligible for activation from injured reserve.