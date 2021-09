Everyone knows that the survival of many insects, mammals and birds depends on their leading highly social lives. Honeybees work in unison to build their hive and even cooperatively regulate hive temperatures to protect the developing eggs from getting too hot or too cold. A pack of wolves operates like a military platoon, using coordinated tactics to isolate a stray caribou from the rest of the herd. Flocks of redwing blackbirds and grackles congregate in enormous numbers before fall migrations, which greatly diminishes an individual’s chance of being the one picked off by a predator. The birds also benefit because members of the flock find an assortment of food sources.