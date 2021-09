NBA superstars, the ones that have a chance to be truly special, often follow a similar trajectory, at least broadly speaking. They enter the league as instant sensations, thrilling basketball fans while playing for rebuilding teams. Then, the expectations quickly arrive, and if they aren't reaching the postseason and making deep runs, the criticism gets louder. If they are able to break through and be "The Man" on a championship team, the conversation changes in a dramatic way. (Just ask Giannis Antetokounmpo.)