COVID-19 vaccination, testing clinics to continue at Military Circle Mall next week

NORFOLK, Va. - More opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccination are coming to Military Circle Mall next week.

After a robust response to the first COVID-19 community testing event at the mall, where 119 people were tested, the Virginia Department of Health will be providing testing opportunities each week through the month of September and possibly beyond. This is in addition to the ongoing vaccination efforts being held at the mall on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Dr. Parham Jaberi, Acting Health Director for the Norfolk Department of Public Health, reports that the number of people interested in vaccinations has been on the rise over the last several weeks.

“While the MCM saw anywhere between 69-197 patients in July, this past Tuesday (8/24) there were 353 individuals presenting for vaccinations, and 334 on Thursday [August 26]," he said.

This includes immunocompromised people now looking to get a third dose.

Vaccination clinics

Vaccination clinics at Military Circle Mall, located at 880 N. Military Highway, will be held next week on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 , from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccines are available for people ages 12 and up . Children 12-17 are authorized for the Pfizer vaccine only. Anyone under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian accompanying them in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Walk-ins will be accepted, but registering in advance is encouraged. Anyone who would like to register for a specific time should visit the links below:

August 31 - 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines

September 2 - 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Click here to register for all vaccines



Testing clinic

The testing clinic at the mall will be held Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 1-5 p.m.

Testing is available for ages 3 and up. Minors must also be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

No registration is needed; just walk right in.

There is no cost to receiving the vaccine or testing.

Masks are required while attending the vaccination clinic at the Military Circle Mall. Please also bring identification with you; accommodations may be made for those without an ID.

For anyone who is looking to get a second vaccine dose, please be sure to bring your COVID-19 vaccination record card. If you have misplaced or lost your card, you can request a new record here . Click on the highlighted box on the left of the page.

Health officials say getting a COVID-19 vaccine is the most important thing that can be done to stop the spread of the virus.

For any questions, please contact the Norfolk COVID-19 hotline by calling (757) 683-2745.

