As New York dodged a bullet from Henri we look at back at the damage caused by another tropical storm, Irene, 10 years ago this week that damaged or destroyed more than 200 homes and businesses and devastated a handful of communities in the Eastern Adirondacks. We take you back and show you the story our Jack LaDuke did on September 1, 2011 on the destruction in Adirondack communities ravaged by Irene’s wrath.