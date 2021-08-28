Cancel
Baltimore, MD

Two teens injured, another killed in triple shooting in Northwest Baltimore Friday

By Kelly Broderick
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 8 days ago
Two teens are injured and another is dead following a triple shooting in Northwest Baltimore.

Police located two 18-year-old boys who had been shot just after 7 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Loyola Southway.

A short time later, officers responded to the 3000 block of Druid Park Drive and found another 18-year-old boy in the front seat of a car with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives believe he was shot in the 2500 block of Loyola Southway and then fled and that the two incidents are related.

The two other 18-year-olds are listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is urged to call detectives at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

