Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logansport, IN

U.S. Marine from Logansport killed in Afghanistan attack

By Staff and wire reports
Pharos-Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Logansport High School graduate was one of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the deadly suicide bombing at the Kabul airport on Thursday. Corporal Humberto Sanchez, 22, was stationed in Afghanistan and aiding the withdrawal at the airport when a suicide bomber carried a heavier-than-usual load of about 25 pounds of explosives, loaded with shrapnel, into the departure zone. At least 169 Afghans were also killed in the blast.

www.pharostribune.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Logansport, IN
Government
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
Cass County, IN
Government
County
Cass County, IN
City
Logansport, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Marine#Isis#Attackers#Logansport High School#Afghans#Pentagon#Columbia#Landis Elementary#Berry Nation Been#Taliban#Marines#Navy#Americans#The Islamic State#The U N Security Council#The White House#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Hillary Clinton has been arranging charter flights out of Afghanistan for at-risk women, reports say

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who previously warned of the “huge consequences” of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan, has now reportedly attempted to charter flights out of the country for the country’s at-risk women.Ms Clinton and her team have been trying to aid potential Taliban targets in leaving the country, which swiftly fell to the militant group in mid August following the withdrawal of US troops, The New York Times reported.As the Taliban took over the country’s major cities, dramatic scenes saw thousands of people surrounding Kabul airport in an attempt to escape life under the group’s rule.And as it...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

The Taliban reportedly struck a deal with U.S. to escort Americans to Kabul's airport. A U.S. defense official said 'it worked beautifully.'

The Biden administration continually tried to assure Americans that the Taliban was cooperating with the U.S. during its withdrawal from Afghanistan over the last few weeks after the group took Kabul. Now, citing two U.S. defense officials, CNN reports that the U.S. military struck a deal with the Taliban that led to the latter escorting Americans to the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport during that time.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Fox News

First female Afghan Air Force pilot: 'Don't believe' Taliban propaganda about women's rights

The first female Air Force pilot in Afghanistan's history spoke out on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to warn others that the Taliban will "hurt women the most." "Unfortunately, my family is still there. And since I have heard what happened in Afghanistan, I cannot sleep, I cannot get my mind together, I am so in fear for their security. And, of course, it hasn't been only about me," Rahmani told "Fox & Friends."
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
Aerospace & DefenseDefense One

The Taliban Captured Helicopters. Can They Capture an Air Force?

The Afghan National Security Forces has a long record of losing track of U.S.-supplied guns and rifles. But as the Taliban gains territory following the U.S. troop withdrawal, Afghanistan could lose far more lethal weapons: combat aircraft. The Pentagon says that has not happened yet, and that the Afghan Air...

Comments / 0

Community Policy