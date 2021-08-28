Cancel
Unvaccinated California Teacher Caused COVID Outbreak That Infected Half Her Class

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffingtonPost
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single unvaccinated teacher at a Northern California school triggered a COVID-19 outbreak in May that infected 26 others, including a total of 18 students, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday. News of the startling, rapid spread in the school and to students’ families emerged as administrators...

