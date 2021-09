The enterprise network security model as we know it has no future. Networks are now under continual attack and traditional security models are proving to be indefensible. Recent high-profile ransomware attacks on Colonial Pipeline, the Irish healthcare system, Kaseya and the operators of rail-ticket machines in northern Europe are just the tip of a gigantic iceberg. According to one recent estimate, there were 65,000 attacks last year—that we know about. We can only guess at the true scale of the problem. For every attack that gets reported, there are many others that anxious organizations would rather their shareholders and customers did not know about.