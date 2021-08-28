Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Several organizations team up to fight food insecurity in Michigan

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLZtL_0bfIxIk200

As the pandemic continues, many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Keeping food on the table can be a difficult task.

That’s why several local organizations (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation) have teamed up to fight food insecurity in Michigan.

Kelly Brittain, senior program officer at the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, joined us on 7 UpFront to talk about how everyone’s coming together to help local families.

“We did a lot of listening and learning in the community to find out about gaps,” said Brittain. “We’re just excited to learn from the Food Policy Council and to see what solutions they would bring to us and allow us to partner.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Comments / 0

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Charity#Upfront#The Food Policy Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Chattanooga, TNwutc.org

The Front Lines Of Food Insecurity In Chattanooga And Beyond

In the past year-and-a-half, food insecurity has risen sharply across Tennessee and elsewhere - especially for children. The upcoming increase in Federal SNAP benefits will help families in need as jobless benefits expire and the Delta variant of COVID-19 affects the economy - but as Hunger Action Awareness Month begins across the country, what is the current and likely future impact of food insecurity here in Chattanooga and the Tennessee Valley?
Kentucky StateWLKY.com

Food insecurity brings together Kentucky state, local leaders to find solutions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — State and local leaders gathered Tuesday to talk about ways to end food insecurity in the Louisville Metro and across Kentucky. The figures are working with community organizations to look for solutions to end hunger throughout the commonwealth. The conversation found itself at Dare to Care's community kitchen in west Louisville's Parkland neighborhood.
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Food Podcast: Guardsmen and reservists also face food insecurity

On this episode of the Food Podcast presented by Clearview Federal Credit Union, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank talks with Veterans Place about guardsmen and reservists facing food insecurity. When the pandemic hit, families were thrown into crisis. Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank saw a record number of people coming...
Advocacygeorgiastatesignal.com

Combating food insecurity one student pantry at a time

Many nostalgically regard college as one of the most incredible times of a person’s life. It’s the chance to have fun before officially entering the adult world. However, with food insecurity being one of the leading issues that plague many college students, that fun perception is often revealed to have a depressing reality.
Houghton, MIMyStateline.com

Could plastic help fight food insecurity, eliminate waste?

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – Plastic into edible protein doesn’t sound very appetizing. However, Steve Techtmann says it’s not as crazy as it sounds. Techtmann is an associate professor of biological sciences at Michigan Tech. In 2020, he was one of the researchers selected to turn military plastic waste into protein powder and lubricants.
Augusta, MEPosted by
The Daily Yonder

Experts: Food Insecurity in Rural Areas Likely to Increase in Months to Come

In the towns of Augusta and Manchester, Maine, residents facing food insecurity can walk through their local food bank like they’re walking through a supermarket. At the Good Shepherd Food Bank, participants can select meat, dairy, produce, and other foods from the food bank just like they’re shopping, but never face a cashier or check-out line. The food bank fully reopened July 12, officials said, just as need in the area started to increase. During the pandemic, the food bank was open, only with fewer items.
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Sheriffs across Michigan team up to fight human trafficking

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In 2021, there were 364 human trafficking cases reported in Michigan according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. Michigan ranks in the top 10 states with the highest rate of human trafficking in the county. Now, sheriffs across the state are working to decrease those...
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

HRDC plans to combat growing food insecurity with new project

The Human Resource Development Council has plans to bolster the fight against food insecurity in Bozeman. The local nonprofit is working to build the Food and Resource Center, a near 32,000-square-foot building that would become the new home of the Gallatin Valley Food Bank and Fork and Spoon restaurant, along with other HRDC programs. Construction documents are nearly complete and site plans for the project have been submitted to the city for review.
Erie County, PAyourerie

Gordon’s Market fighting food insecurity in Erie County

Gordon’s Market is using their business to fight against food insecurities in Erie County. PA Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has been part of that initiative. Gordon’s Market received a $350,000 grant to help make fresh food more available to low-income neighborhoods. Redding says the Department of Agriculture realized it’s important...
Aiken, SCwfxg.com

Golden Harvest Food Bank teams up with Children's Place to fight hunger for Aiken-area kids in need

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - A new partnership is helping provide food to children dealing with trauma. Golden Harvest is teaming up with Children’s place in Aiken to make it happen. Children’s Place gives kids three home cooked meals every day as well as some healthy snacks. Now, those children won’t have to worry about where their next meal will come from on weekends. It’s made possible through a $9,000 grant from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Through these funds, Golden Harvest is providing this BackPack Program for Children’s Place.
Tallahassee, FLfsunews.com

The Fight for Food Justice

Once a week, I walk 1.3 miles to the nearest grocery store in the sweltering heat of the Florida Summer. I do not own a car, and there is no convenient bus route to get me there. Before I was more familiar with the area, I would walk a total of 3.6 miles to and from a different grocery store weekly. I live in what is called a food desert.
Healthbizjournals

Food insecurity drops, but disparity still persists in some communities

Food insecurity dropped by nearly 30% between spring 2020 and 2021, but many groups are still vulnerable. According to data from the Urban Institute Health Reform Monitoring Survey, the first few weeks of the pandemic saw a staggering 1-in-5 adults report food insecurity within the past 30 days. By April this year, that rate had dropped 1-in-7, but many groups are still experiencing higher levels of food insecurity. Among Hispanic adults, 1-in-5 respondents reported food insecurity in April this year.
Oregon StateKTVZ

Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Oregon

Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Grocery & Supermaketprogressivegrocer.com

Kroger Takes Food Insecurity Efforts 'Back to School'

The Kroger Co. is stepping up its efforts to fight food insecurity — even on college campuses. The grocery chain has made a "generous donation" to Nashville State Community College's food pantry, called the Campus Cupboard. Eighty students and their families have been served, often many times. Out of those,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy