Several organizations team up to fight food insecurity in Michigan

As the pandemic continues, many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Keeping food on the table can be a difficult task.

That’s why several local organizations (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, the Michigan Health Endowment Fund and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation) have teamed up to fight food insecurity in Michigan.

Kelly Brittain, senior program officer at the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Foundation, joined us on 7 UpFront to talk about how everyone’s coming together to help local families.

“We did a lot of listening and learning in the community to find out about gaps,” said Brittain. “We’re just excited to learn from the Food Policy Council and to see what solutions they would bring to us and allow us to partner.”

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

