Etienne is in good spirits

Dabo Swinney said he has spoken with Travis Etienne in the last few days, and the former Clemson running back is doing fine.

Etienne, who was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, will miss the 2021 season after he injured his foot this past Monday night in a preseason game in New Orleans. The following day, the Jags placed him on their injured reserve list.

“He is in good spirits. I had the seniors over Tuesday… But I talked to him when the seniors were over there and a couple of guys were on the phone with him, too. He is in good spirits,” Swinney said.

Etienne suffered a significant tear in his foot, which resulted in a Lisfranc injury.

“It is just unfortunate,” Swinney said. “But he has a long career ahead. He will bounce back. That is just part of the game. I hate it for him, but he will be fine.”

Tiger fans were hoping to see Etienne and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence play in Jacksonville this season after both were selected by the Jaguars in the first round of the draft. Lawrence was taken No. 1 overall, while Etienne went No. 25 in the first round.

“I think he’s handling it well,” Lawrence said of Etienne’s injury. “Obviously that sucks. I’ve played with him, this will be the fourth year, and I have never seen him hurt. This is like the first serious injury of his playing career.

“So, it’s tough. He’s handling it great. But just trying to support him and just keep him locked in obviously. Because he’ll be out physically, but this will be a really good time mentally to make sure he’s learning everything and getting ahead, so when he does come back, it makes it that much easier for him. But he’s doing really well. Obviously, it’s tough, that injury, especially right before the season starts. But he’s going to be good.”

Etienne finished his Clemson career as the ACC’s all-time leader in rushing yards, with 4,952 yards. He also set the conference’s all-time mark in rushing touchdowns (70), total touchdowns (78) and points (468).

Football season has finally arrived. Time to represent your Tigers and show your stripes!