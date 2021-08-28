Severe Weather Statement issued for Meade, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 18:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-27 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Meade; Perkins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MEADE AND SOUTHERN PERKINS COUNTIES At 638 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles east of Maurine, or 16 miles west of Faith, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Faith, Maurine, Usta, Zeona, Opal, Mud Butte, Durkee Lake and Arrow Head Buttes. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH