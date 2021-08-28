Flood Warning issued for Hancock by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 09:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Jourdan River Near Kiln/Bay St. Louis affecting Hancock County. For the Jourdan River...including Kiln/Bay St. Louis...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Jourdan River Near Kiln/Bay St. Louis. * From Sunday morning to late Monday morning. * At 6:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 2.4 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage Sunday morning to a crest of 9.5 feet Sunday evening. This forecast may change based on the track of Ida. Continue to monitor these forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Homes along the river on the south bank will flood. Water will be over the road near the bridge approach. Backwater flooding will threaten property east of Highway 43. Access to the river will be restricted.