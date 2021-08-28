Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hancock County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 09:46:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Jourdan River Near Kiln/Bay St. Louis affecting Hancock County. For the Jourdan River...including Kiln/Bay St. Louis...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Jourdan River Near Kiln/Bay St. Louis. * From Sunday morning to late Monday morning. * At 6:30 PM CDT Friday the stage was 2.4 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage Sunday morning to a crest of 9.5 feet Sunday evening. This forecast may change based on the track of Ida. Continue to monitor these forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Homes along the river on the south bank will flood. Water will be over the road near the bridge approach. Backwater flooding will threaten property east of Highway 43. Access to the river will be restricted.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
County
Hancock County, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court ruling on Texas abortion law rattles lawmakers

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to decline to block a restrictive Texas abortion law is rattling lawmakers in Washington and prompting the Biden administration to look for legal avenues that it says would protect women’s rights. Lawmakers and administration officials expressed concerns over the new law, which took effect...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Reuters

Argentine players to play against Brazil despite isolation order

SAO PAULO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Three Argentine footballers accused of breaking Brazil’s quarantine laws are set to play in Sunday’s World Cup qualifier between the two sides, even though Brazil’s health regulator ordered their immediate isolation just hours earlier. The official line ups published by the South American Football...
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy