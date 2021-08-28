Flash Flood Watch issued for Crawford, Richland, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-27 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Crawford; Richland; Vernon FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and southwest Wisconsin, including the following areas, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona. In southwest Wisconsin, Crawford, Richland and Vernon. * Through Saturday morning. * Periods of thunderstorms are expected overnight. Heavy rainfall from these storms, along with wet soils from recent rainfall, will cause conditions favorable for flash flooding. Should storms repeat over the same areas, it appears a quick 1-3" of rain could fall and cause flash flooding.